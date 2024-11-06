No need to be happy. Why is there panic in Russia because of Trump's victory
No need to be happy. Why is there panic in Russia because of Trump's victory

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Despite the fact that the Republican Donald Trump seems to many to be a pro-Russian politician, the aggressor country is not too pleased with his victory in the presidential elections. The Russian Z-community, which supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, believes that Trump can make extremely unexpected and unpleasant decisions regarding Moscow.

  • Popular Russian Telegram channels and propagandists express outrage and fear after Trump's victory.
  • They also suggest that a Republican can significantly increase support for Ukraine.

The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a post in which it expressed hope that after the return of Donald Trump to the White House of the Russian Federation "at least it won't get worse." He also doubts that the Republican will remove sanctions from the Russian Federation, as he promised before winning.

Putin's propagandist Oleksandr Kots also urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely.

Trump's victory will definitely not make it easier for us. He is smart and unpredictable. And this is dangerous, he warned.

Another Russian Telegram channel "Two Majors" also does not hide panic, claiming that a person with an American passport definitely does not want the prosperity of Russia, which means that Trump is not too different from Harris in his attitude towards Moscow.

Russian military blogger Roman Alyokhin drew attention to the fact that Trump and his team are ardent patriots of America.

Patriots to the bone marrow. And they will do everything to make the USA a great power and maintain the role of hegemon. Most likely, not by war, but it does not make it easier for us. Because we cannot be defeated in war, but it is much easier with soft power, he claims.

Russia fears that Trump may increase support for Ukraine

The "Military Informant" Telegram channel calls on Russians not to be happy about the fact of Trump's presidency.

The same end of the war can be imagined by Donald Trump in his head completely differently than how ordinary people or the authorities of Russia imagine it. Trump, on the contrary, can take aggressive steps, such as increasing support for Ukraine, in order to try to push and finish everything, but in his own way, — Russia laments.

Another enemy war correspondent, Roman Saponkov, believes that it makes no sense to rejoice at the new president.

He also suggested that Trump might try to destroy Russia for good.

Trump won. We do not know his behavior — what and how he will do. They elected the head of the enemy state. Will he want Russia to win? And why does he need it? The Americans are not fighting for us, they are fighting against us," expressed dissatisfaction with another Russian propagandist Yuriy Kotyonok.

