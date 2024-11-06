No need to be happy. Why is there panic in Russia because of Trump's victory

Despite the fact that the Republican Donald Trump seems to many to be a pro-Russian politician, the aggressor country is not too pleased with his victory in the presidential elections. The Russian Z-community, which supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, believes that Trump can make extremely unexpected and unpleasant decisions regarding Moscow.
Points of attention
- Popular Russian Telegram channels and propagandists express outrage and fear after Trump's victory.
- They also suggest that a Republican can significantly increase support for Ukraine.
Russia has no illusions after Trump's victory
The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a post in which it expressed hope that after the return of Donald Trump to the White House of the Russian Federation "at least it won't get worse." He also doubts that the Republican will remove sanctions from the Russian Federation, as he promised before winning.
Putin's propagandist Oleksandr Kots also urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely.
Another Russian Telegram channel "Two Majors" also does not hide panic, claiming that a person with an American passport definitely does not want the prosperity of Russia, which means that Trump is not too different from Harris in his attitude towards Moscow.
Russian military blogger Roman Alyokhin drew attention to the fact that Trump and his team are ardent patriots of America.
Russia fears that Trump may increase support for Ukraine
The "Military Informant" Telegram channel calls on Russians not to be happy about the fact of Trump's presidency.
Another enemy war correspondent, Roman Saponkov, believes that it makes no sense to rejoice at the new president.
He also suggested that Trump might try to destroy Russia for good.
