Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other members of his team allegedly privately congratulated Republican Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Putin could still congratulate Trump

The Russian online publication "Vyorstka", which positions itself as an independent media, spoke with anonymous sources close to the Kremlin, as well as insiders from the Russian parliament.

The latter claim that congratulations have already been sent to Donald Trump by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, the head of Sber, Herman Gref, as well as the heads of both chambers of the Parliament, Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin.

In addition, it is indicated that this was done through "acquaintances" of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this way, the elites express the hope that thanks to Trump, Russia's position in the war with Ukraine will improve. Hopes are connected, first of all, with the reduction of aid to Ukraine during the "special operation" (this is how the Russian authorities call a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine — ed.). Share

Moreover, Putin's team believes that it will be easier to negotiate with Trump than with Democrat Kamala Harris.

Despite this, official Moscow "does not take seriously" Trump's statement that he will end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours.

And by what methods will he do it? Threaten Putin? Zelensky? There is only one way to end the war quickly — to stop aid to Ukraine abruptly, — said one of the insiders Share

Photo: screenshot

Why Putin did not publicly congratulate Trump on his victory

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, he knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plans to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections.

The representative of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin also added that directly for Russia, the USA is an unfriendly country.

In addition, Dmytro Peskov again began to lie that the United States was "directly and indirectly" involved in the war against the Russian Federation.