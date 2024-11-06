I will solve everything very quickly. What can Ukraine expect from Trump

On November 6, it was officially announced that the leader of the Republicans, Donald Trump, will once again become the president of the United States. His position on Ukraine still remains ambiguous, so it is extremely difficult to predict the actions of the future head of the White House. Despite this, Trump has repeated many times that he plans to quickly end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

US aid to Ukraine may decrease

It's no secret that during the election campaign, Donald Trump and the future vice president JD Vance expressed doubts about the continuation of large-scale support for Kyiv many times.

They also complained that full-scale war has been going on for over 2.5 years since the Russian invasion.

The Republican leader also recently made it clear that his team could push Ukraine to reach a difficult truce with Russia.

This victory caught Kyiv at a critical moment when Russia is stepping up its offensive on eastern Donbas. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that the situation on the front line "remains difficult," and certain areas "require constant updating of the resources of Ukrainian units." Share

Despite this, it is known that the current American leader Joe Biden's team, which has provided strong support to Ukraine all this time, plans to continue the indicated course until he leaves the White House.

Trump wants to end all wars, but on what terms

As you know, the Republican leader has praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin many times, who started Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, he cynically reproached Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, claiming that he, they say, allowed the war to start.

Despite this, the President of Ukraine immediately congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, and Vladimir Putin, it seems, is not going to do the same.

According to the Republican, there would be no war between Ukraine and Russia if he were the president. Moreover, Trump continues to claim that he can stop the war within 24 hours, but does not explain how this will happen.

"Any deal, even the worst, would be better than what we have now," he said. Share

In addition, after talks with Zelenskyi in New York, Trump emphasized the importance of a "mutually beneficial agreement for both sides."