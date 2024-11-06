The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claims that he is not aware of Vladimir Putin's plans to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.
Points of attention
- Peskov complains that the USA is an unfriendly country for Russia.
- The Kremlin believes that Trump may change his attitude toward the Russian Federation after returning to the White House.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already congratulated Donald Trump on his victory.
Putin is afraid of a sharp change in Trump's rhetoric regarding the Russian Federation
In addition, the Kremlin spokesman urged not to forget that the USA is an unfriendly country for Russia.
Putin's henchman once again cynically lied that the United States was "directly and indirectly" involved in the war against the Russian Federation.
Also, Dmytro Peskov does not hide that official Moscow is afraid of a change in Donald Trump's rhetoric.
According to him, after the victory, after entering the Oval Office, sometimes the words of the newly elected presidents acquire a different meaning.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already congratulated Trump on his victory
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was one of the first to congratulate the Republican Donald Trump on his return to the White House.
Moreover, the Ukrainian leader called this victory "impressive".
The head of state hopes to discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States in the near future.
