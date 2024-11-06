The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claims that he is not aware of Vladimir Putin's plans to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Putin is afraid of a sharp change in Trump's rhetoric regarding the Russian Federation

We analyze the words that are being said and will mainly draw conclusions on the statements, on the topics that are on our agenda, as they come. What else will have to wait, taking into account that almost a month and a half, the current president of the United States will fulfill his duties. I am not aware of the plans of the president (the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin — ed.) to welcome Trump. Dmytro Peskov Kremlin spokesman

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman urged not to forget that the USA is an unfriendly country for Russia.

Putin's henchman once again cynically lied that the United States was "directly and indirectly" involved in the war against the Russian Federation.

Also, Dmytro Peskov does not hide that official Moscow is afraid of a change in Donald Trump's rhetoric.

According to him, after the victory, after entering the Oval Office, sometimes the words of the newly elected presidents acquire a different meaning.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already congratulated Trump on his victory

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was one of the first to congratulate the Republican Donald Trump on his return to the White House.

Moreover, the Ukrainian leader called this victory "impressive".

I recall our wonderful meeting with President Trump in September, when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA, the Victory Plan and ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a "peace through strength" approach to global affairs. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state hopes to discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States in the near future.

