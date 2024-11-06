Trump wins the US presidential election

Donald Trump, the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, will once again head the White House. According to the latest data, he won 277 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win.
Points of attention
- The American people elected Trump as the new leader of the country.
- Republicans also gained control of the US Senate.
- Trump promises to stop all wars on the planet.
Trump will return to the White House
During the elections held on November 5 in the USA, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president.
This happened four years after his defeat to Joe Biden.
Importantly, the Republican leader will become the first president in more than 120 years to hold the office non-consecutively.
Donald Trump managed to get the majority of votes in many "swing" states and even where Kamala Harris was predicted to win, for example in Pennsylvania and Iowa.
The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris marks the second time in eight years that a woman has become the candidate of a major party but failed to overcome the barrier.
Republicans also secured control of the Senate with decisive wins for Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Jim Justice in West Virginia and Deb Fisher, who retained her seat in Nebraska.
Trump has already declared himself the president of the United States
He made a loud declaration of victory in the elections on the morning of November 6, when he had not even received enough votes to win.
In addition, he traditionally promised to stop all wars during his presidency.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already congratulated the Republican on his victory and emphasized that he expects fruitful cooperation to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
