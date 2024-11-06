Trump announced his "victory" in the US presidential election

Donald Trump, the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, announced on the morning of November 6 that he allegedly "won" and is returning to the White House. It is important to understand that all votes have not yet been counted.

Trump believes that he is the new president of the United States

The Republican leader is convinced that he will become the 47th president of the United States based on the election results.

Here's to the 45th and 47th presidents... I'm very pleased with the overall outcome of the vote. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

According to the odious politician, he is very grateful to the American people for the extraordinary honor.

For electing me as the 47th president. I will fight for you every day. I will not rest until there is a strong, prosperous America for us and for your children. This will be America's golden era," added Donald Trump. Share

It was the most incredible political thing, look what happened. Our country has never seen anything like it. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

He also drew attention to the fact that the Republicans managed to regain control of the US Senate. He predicted that the Democrats would also lose the House of Representatives.

What are Trump's chances of winning?

What is important to understand is that several simulations of the results of the US elections predict the victory of the Republican leader.

It is now known that Trump won in "shaky" Pennsylvania. If he also pulls ahead in Alaska, that would give him the minimum 270 electoral votes needed to win.

As of now, several states where Trump is guaranteed to receive Electoral College votes remain uncounted.

The New York Times predicted that Trump could get up to 306 electoral votes out of the required 270.