Trump announced his "victory" in the US presidential election

Donald Trump, the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, announced on the morning of November 6 that he allegedly "won" and is returning to the White House. It is important to understand that all votes have not yet been counted.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump really has a lot of chances to win the election and return to the White House.
- Electoral models show that Trump could win the significant number of electoral votes needed to win.
- Democrats have also lost control of the US Senate, which could affect the political situation in general.
Trump believes that he is the new president of the United States
The Republican leader is convinced that he will become the 47th president of the United States based on the election results.
According to the odious politician, he is very grateful to the American people for the extraordinary honor.
He also drew attention to the fact that the Republicans managed to regain control of the US Senate. He predicted that the Democrats would also lose the House of Representatives.
What are Trump's chances of winning?
What is important to understand is that several simulations of the results of the US elections predict the victory of the Republican leader.
It is now known that Trump won in "shaky" Pennsylvania. If he also pulls ahead in Alaska, that would give him the minimum 270 electoral votes needed to win.
As of now, several states where Trump is guaranteed to receive Electoral College votes remain uncounted.
The New York Times predicted that Trump could get up to 306 electoral votes out of the required 270.
In addition, it is emphasized that Kamala Harris needs to win in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, but Trump clearly leads in them.
