Elections in the USA. A conflict suddenly broke out in Trump's team

The advisers of the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, arranged a dispute because they cannot decide how best to behave to the Republican leader in the background of voting in the States.

Trump is advised to announce his "victory"

As the journalists managed to find out, people from the close circle of the candidate are urging him to prematurely announce the victory in the presidential elections on the night of November 6.

According to them, it is worth doing if the first results from key states are favorable for him.

Donald Trump's advisers from this category believe that he has nothing to lose if he declares victory early, if he still gets a lead of several hundred thousand votes in Pennsylvania or if closed Republican polls indicate the possibility of victory.

But those around the ex-president of the USA warn that in the event of a small gap in key states, Trump should refrain from making statements. This opinion is shared by his most pro-Trump acquaintances, including Stephen Bannon, with whom Trump spoke last week. Share

According to journalists, it is still difficult to understand what decision the Republican leader himself made, but no one will be able to influence his opinion.

Elon Musk will spend election night in the USA with Trump

As The New York Times found out, American billionaire Elon Musk decided to spend the entire night of the US presidential election with the candidate from the Republican Party.

Insiders of the publication said that he intends to come to Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago in the state of Florida.

It is there that a small circle of the closest people will gather, who, together with Donald Trump, will observe the election results.