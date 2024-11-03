The European Union is preparing for a radical decision in the event of Trump's victory

Official Washington's allies in Europe may dare to break transatlantic relations with the United States if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The European Union is afraid of Trump's victory in the elections

The Washington Post spoke with 15 politicians and experts from five EU member states.

According to them, the previous presidency of Donald Trump was an extremely difficult period for them, but now they know what to prepare for.

In Europe, the process of developing various plans is already underway, because politicians know that the Republican is very unpredictable and can provoke many crisis situations and problems, especially in the sphere of security and trade.

Still, insiders say that official Brussels is now less attuned to dealing with Trump than it once was.

In fact, the possible return of Trump to the White House will be a new test for the EU's dependence on the States.

Europe wants to defend Ukraine in time

So far, official Brussels has not been able to understand what decisions to expect from Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The EU authorities still fear that it can break the firewood and contribute to the victory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

That is why the European Union is already trying to insure itself against a possible reversal of the White House from Ukraine.

First of all, we are talking about new aid packages. In addition, it is indicated that the NATO command has taken over part of the Pentagon's responsibilities regarding the coordination of military aid to Kyiv.

What is important to understand is that EU members are already increasing their military spending to the highest level since the Cold War.