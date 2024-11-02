We are ready. Democrats have created a secret plan against Trump

As journalists managed to find out, the members of the Democratic Party have already prepared for the scenario according to which the Republican candidate Donald Trump will prematurely announce his victory in the US presidential elections.

The Democrats are not going to give up and give the victory to Trump

What is important to understand is that a Republican recently stated that he is supposedly ready to announce his victory on election day.

This has scared and confused Democrats, as it is known that the final result could be known in a few days, especially if there are demands for recounts in some key states.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has already commented on the scandal. According to the politician, she and her team are preparing for any provocations from Trump.

We are, unfortunately, ready if he does, and if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and trying to manipulate the consensus of the American people ... we are ready to respond. Kamala Harris A candidate for the presidency of the United States

What are the Democrats planning to do?

According to journalists, they intend to fill the American information field with calls for calm and patience during the counting of votes.

As soon as he (Trump — ed.) falsely declares victory, we are ready to go on television and tell the truth, as well as engage a wide network of people who can use their influence to fight back, one of the representatives of the Democratic Party told the media. Share

Against this background, it is worth recalling that 4 years ago, Trump declared himself the winner early in the morning after election day.

However, it later became known that he lost to his opponent from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden.

Interestingly, the scandalous Republican still did not recognize the result and continues to talk about "stolen elections".