You will pay a heavy price. Trump publicly threatened Europe

Trump continues to intimidate the EU
Source:  Reuters

The European Union will allegedly be forced to "pay a heavy price" for not buying enough American-made goods. This was stated by the candidate for the presidency of the USA from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Trump's comments on German exports to the US indicate a potential 15% decline if he is re-elected, highlighting the significance of his trade policies on specific countries.
  • In addition to trade threats, Trump's statements on his relationship with Putin raise questions about his approach to international diplomacy and national security, emphasizing the complexities of his foreign policy.
  • The evolving dynamics between Trump, Europe, and Russia underscore the intricate web of international politics and the potential ramifications on global stability and security measures.

Trump continues to intimidate the EU

The Republican leader made another scandalous statement during a rally in Pennsylvania, where his election campaign was held.

He also added that he intends to pass the "Trump Mutual Trade Act" if he is back in the White House.

According to the former US president, he wants to get even with official Brussels for minor exports of American cars and agricultural products.

They don't take our cars. They don't take our farm products. They sell millions and millions of cars in the US. No, no, no, you will pay a heavy price.

Moreover, he clarified that he plans to introduce a 10% tariff on imports from all countries and a 60% tariff on imports from China.

According to foreign economists, this will be a really serious blow to supply chains around the world, which may very well trigger the corresponding measures and increase costs.

In addition, it is emphasized that German exports to the United States may fall by almost 15% if Trump returns to the White House.

Trump commented on his friendship with Putin

Recently, media representatives called on the Republican leader to respond to information about alleged conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after 2021.

As already mentioned earlier, the editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, wrote about this in the book "War" with reference to an insider in the ex-president's circle.

Well, I don't comment on that, but I will tell you this: if I did it, it was a smart thing to do. If I'm friends with people, if I can have relationships with people, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, from the point of view of the state," Trump replied.

Moreover, the odious politician once again declared that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has "2,000 nuclear warheads, just like ours."

What is important to understand is that the US actually has over 5,500 warheads.

