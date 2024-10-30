What Budanov prays for. The chief chaplain of the DIU revealed unexpected details

The head of the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kostyantyn Kholodov said that the head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov is a really religious person. As it turned out, he and his wife attend church services when they have time.

Budanov asks God for victory for Ukraine

Budanov comes with his wife to the services that I conduct. He does not just stand and watch, he is included in the process, prays, confesses, receives communion. Few of today's military leaders are church people, — said Kholodov. Share

The journalist asked the chaplain of the DIU what the chief of Ukrainian intelligence is actually praying for.

He answered clearly and succinctly: "He is praying for the victory of the Ukrainian people over the enemies."

It is important to understand that Kyrylo Budanov leads a rather private lifestyle, rarely appearing in public.

Despite this, quite often the head of the DIU goes directly to the battlefield, where he directs important operations and helps his soldiers liberate Ukrainian territories captured by Russia.

Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk reacted to attempts to discredit Budanov

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk, told how he feels about the recent "investigations" aimed at undermining the reputation of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov.

In my opinion, this is a political struggle. The only thing I can say about this is that now is definitely not the time for a political fight. Now is the time to unite. To be honest, it causes a severe cognitive dissonance, a shock. Well, why do people do this? I treat Budanov well. I believe that this is a general, unlike many generals who cannot and do not have the right to wear this title. Share

As "Slip" noted, Ukrainians need to finally learn how to filter information, although it is not as easy as it seems.

First of all, Kombat calls for the development of critical thinking.