The Russian invaders refuse to advance in the Zaporozhian direction, because they know that everything will end with their liquidation.
Points of attention
- Despite significant losses, the Russian army continues its attempts to advance deep into Ukrainian territory, facing resistance from Ukrainian defenders and substantial airstrikes in border areas.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces highlights the ongoing assaults by Russian invaders in various directions, such as Kupyan, Kurakhiv, Siversky, and Pokrovsky, indicating the intensity of the conflict.
- The situation on October 29 reveals a high number of attacks by Russian invaders and airstrikes in both Ukrainian territory and the Kursk region, underlining the relentless nature of the conflict.
The soldiers of the Russian Federation are again afraid to go on the offensive
As ATESH partisans managed to find out, individual platoons of the Russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia region refuse to go on the offensive.
In addition, it is emphasized that they have already been detained by the military police.
The Russian occupiers realize that storming Ukrainian defenses is a one-way street, so they are not going to risk their own lives.
"ATESH" also learned that the Russian military leadership intends to attract new units in this direction, replacing the lost formations with conscripts
The situation at the front on October 29 — what is known
The General Staff of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that the Russian army does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders restrain the invaders, causing them significant losses. During October 29, 104 attacks by Russian invaders took place at the front.
In addition, it is emphasized that the enemy is most actively conducting assaults in the Kupyan and Kurakhiv directions. The occupiers are also active in the Siversky and Pokrovsky directions.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces also adds that the Russian army carried out 9 airstrikes, using 17 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region, i.e. its own territory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-