The Russian invaders refuse to advance in the Zaporozhian direction, because they know that everything will end with their liquidation.

The soldiers of the Russian Federation are again afraid to go on the offensive

As ATESH partisans managed to find out, individual platoons of the Russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhia region refuse to go on the offensive.

In addition, it is emphasized that they have already been detained by the military police.

The Russian occupiers realize that storming Ukrainian defenses is a one-way street, so they are not going to risk their own lives.

"ATESH" also learned that the Russian military leadership intends to attract new units in this direction, replacing the lost formations with conscripts

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a strong and fortified line of battle is formed. Therefore, advancing there is suicide for the Russians. ... No one is attacking there now, they are just biting each other, — Kyiv Post writes with reference to its insiders.

The situation at the front on October 29 — what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that the Russian army does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders restrain the invaders, causing them significant losses. During October 29, 104 attacks by Russian invaders took place at the front.

In addition, it is emphasized that the enemy is most actively conducting assaults in the Kupyan and Kurakhiv directions. The occupiers are also active in the Siversky and Pokrovsky directions.

The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. In particular, the terrorists hit the areas of the settlements of Marchikhina Buda, Mykilske, Nova Sich with guided aerial bombs, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles. Today, a number of settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army, including Volfine, Turya, Basivka, Mkhy, Obody, Zhuravka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces also adds that the Russian army carried out 9 airstrikes, using 17 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region, i.e. its own territory.