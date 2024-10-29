Putin came up with a new lie about Russia's nuclear weapons
Putin came up with a new lie about Russia's nuclear weapons

Putin
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to claim that his nuclear forces are almost 100% modern, but he did not provide any evidence for these fabrications.

Points of attention

  • Reports of failed launches of the Sarmat intercontinental missiles raise questions about the reliability and effectiveness of Russia's nuclear arsenal.
  • The international community is concerned about Putin's aggressive stance on nuclear weapons and the potential risks it poses to global security.
  • Vladimir Putin's rhetoric about the importance of modern strategic forces and the nuclear triad as guarantors of Russia's sovereignty is viewed skeptically by experts and analysts.

Putin is again trying to intimidate the world with nuclear weapons

On October 29, the Russian dictator officially announced the conduct of nuclear deterrence exercises with practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles.

He also added that they decided to conduct the training against the background of "increasing geopolitical tensions, the emergence of new external threats and risks."

In addition, Vladimir Putin cynically added that "it is important for the aggressor country to have modern strategic forces that are constantly ready for combat use."

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, "the nuclear triad remains the guarantor of Russia's sovereignty," and "nuclear weapons allow Russia to maintain parity and the balance of power in the world."

What's more, the dictator lied that the Russian nuclear arsenal "has reached about 94% with modern weapons."

What is known about the failed launches of "Sarmat"

As already mentioned earlier, 2 years ago, the Russian dictator ordered to put Sarmat intercontinental missiles on combat duty.

Foreign journalists managed to find out about at least 5 failed launches.

According to their data, the longest test flight lasted more than 2 minutes: the rocket flew just over 35 kilometers before it lost control and crashed.

In addition, it recently became known that an intercontinental missile "Sarmat" exploded during tests in Plesetsk, Russia.

To monitor the Sarmat tests, an American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135S Cobra Ball took off from the American base in Alaska, MeNMyRC clarifies with reference to FlightRadar24 data. However, he did not register the launch.

According to experts, this can be explained by the fact that the explosion could not have occurred directly during the launch, but, for example, during the fuel loading process.

