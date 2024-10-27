Does Trump plan to withdraw the US from NATO — Dee Vance's answer

According to the candidate for the vice president of the USA from the Republicans JD Vance, Donald Trump plans to leave the States as part of the Alliance if he returns to the White House.

Trump does not yet plan to withdraw the US from NATO

According to the henchman of the republican, he wants the Alliance not to lose its power.

He wants us to stay in NATO... But he also wants NATO countries to really bear their share of the defense burden, JD Vance emphasized.

What is important to understand is that the former US president has boasted many times that his pressure on European NATO allies pushed them to increase defense spending during his time in the White House.

We will remain in NATO, Vance answered in an interview when the journalist demanded a direct answer from him.

Trump's team still continues to criticize the Alliance

Interestingly, without voicing clear conditions for the States to remain in the bloc, Vance began to publicly complain about the imbalance in the obligations of member states.

He focused most on Germany, Europe's largest economy, which has often been the target of Trump's pressure during his presidency.

"Actually, it's Great Britain, several other countries and the United States... NATO's problem is that Germany in particular should spend more on security, should spend more on defense," the Republican said.

Also worth noting: JD Vance has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is an adversary of the United States, but has declined to call him an enemy.

We are not at war with him, and I do not want to be at war with Vladimir Putin's Russia. I think we should look for ways to peace...