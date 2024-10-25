Recently, Russian invaders have increasingly besieged populated areas of Ukraine with indirect fire. The fact is that the occupiers do not manage to capture villages and cities in the traditional way.
Points of attention
- The focus of the Russian army's new tactics is concentrated around specific settlements in the Donetsk region, emphasizing the ruthless nature of their approach.
- The complexity and devastation of the Russian army's new tactics highlight the brutal realities faced by the populations in the conflict-affected regions of Ukraine.
- Despite the ongoing challenges, the Defense Forces in Ukraine are steadfast in defending captured territories and countering the aggressive advances of the Russian army.
October will be one of the bloodiest months of the war for the Russians
Yanek Kesselman, deputy head of Estonian intelligence, made a statement on this matter.
The scout drew attention to the fact that the Russian army does not stop its advance along the entire front line, but local successes of the enemy are possible only against the background of constant massive shelling and so-called "meat assaults".
Yanek Kesselman voiced the assumption that in October, the losses of the Russian invaders could again be insane.
As the Estonian intelligence officer noted, the main focus of the Russian army is concentrated around the settlements of Zelene and Kurakhove in the Pokrovsky direction in Donetsk region.
What is important to know about the new tactics of the Russian army
According to Kesselmann's data, more and more often the Russian occupiers began to resort to tactics in which they do not directly enter populated areas.
The main reason is that it requires more complex training and self-organization from them.
Therefore, they besiege settlements with indirect fire. After the settlement is surrounded, they simply destroy it. A very cynical and disgusting thing, explained the scout.
According to him, the Russian army has moved forward in the area of Chasovoy Yar and is trying to storm even more actively the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman direction
The situation in Kurshchyna is still stable — the Defense Forces are keeping the captured territories under control and destroying the enemy forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-