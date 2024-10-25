A disgusting thing. Estonian intelligence has described the new tactics of the Russian army

Recently, Russian invaders have increasingly besieged populated areas of Ukraine with indirect fire. The fact is that the occupiers do not manage to capture villages and cities in the traditional way.

October will be one of the bloodiest months of the war for the Russians

Yanek Kesselman, deputy head of Estonian intelligence, made a statement on this matter.

The scout drew attention to the fact that the Russian army does not stop its advance along the entire front line, but local successes of the enemy are possible only against the background of constant massive shelling and so-called "meat assaults".

Yanek Kesselman voiced the assumption that in October, the losses of the Russian invaders could again be insane.

And this month, it seems, is one of the largest in terms of losses for Russia. According to our estimates, the enemy will lose about 40,000 servicemen, both wounded and killed, within a month, he stressed. Share

As the Estonian intelligence officer noted, the main focus of the Russian army is concentrated around the settlements of Zelene and Kurakhove in the Pokrovsky direction in Donetsk region.

What is important to know about the new tactics of the Russian army

According to Kesselmann's data, more and more often the Russian occupiers began to resort to tactics in which they do not directly enter populated areas.

The main reason is that it requires more complex training and self-organization from them.

Therefore, they besiege settlements with indirect fire. After the settlement is surrounded, they simply destroy it. A very cynical and disgusting thing, explained the scout.

According to him, the Russian army has moved forward in the area of ​​Chasovoy Yar and is trying to storm even more actively the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman direction