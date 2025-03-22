In Slovakia, mass protests took place the day before against the policies of the country's government led by Robert Fico.

Slovaks demand Fico's resignation

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Slovakia to express their disagreement with Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies.

For the past three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to rallies in Bratislava and beyond every two weeks, demanding Fico's resignation.

The protests began in late December after Fico's trip to Moscow for talks with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Bratislava, artists also participated in the protests to express their protest against the actions of the Minister of Culture, Martina Šimković, regarding the Slovak National Gallery. Share

The "Slovakia is Europe" rally also took place in Luxembourg, Brussels, Oslo, and Amsterdam.

Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May 2024, has faced calls to resign over his comments on Slovakia's future membership in the EU and NATO and claims that Russia had reasons to invade Ukraine for security reasons.

Protesters also condemned recent pro-Russian activities by Fico's close associates, including statements by Erik Kaliniak, who said that Slovakia would "finally have a reliable neighbor" if Russian troops invaded Ukraine.