In Slovakia, mass protests took place the day before against the policies of the country's government led by Robert Fico.
Points of attention
- Mass protests in Slovakia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico over his pro-Russian policies have been ongoing for three months.
- Criticism against Fico includes refusal of military aid to Ukraine, negative statements about the European Union and NATO, and closer ties with Russia.
- Protesters in various cities across Slovakia have taken to the streets to express their disagreement with Fico's government, with artists joining in to protest Minister of Culture's actions.
Slovaks demand Fico's resignation
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Slovakia to express their disagreement with Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies.
For the past three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to rallies in Bratislava and beyond every two weeks, demanding Fico's resignation.
The protests began in late December after Fico's trip to Moscow for talks with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The "Slovakia is Europe" rally also took place in Luxembourg, Brussels, Oslo, and Amsterdam.
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt in May 2024, has faced calls to resign over his comments on Slovakia's future membership in the EU and NATO and claims that Russia had reasons to invade Ukraine for security reasons.
Protesters also condemned recent pro-Russian activities by Fico's close associates, including statements by Erik Kaliniak, who said that Slovakia would "finally have a reliable neighbor" if Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
Fico's views on Russia differ sharply from the European mainstream. He has cut off Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine, criticized EU sanctions against Russia, and vowed to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.