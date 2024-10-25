Putin angered Xi Jinping with a new decision on Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is outraged by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased cooperation with Kim Jong-un's regime, as well as the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

Xi Jinping can intervene in the situation

Journalists draw attention to the fact that just a few days ago, the head of the People's Republic of China expressed his gratitude in a letter to Kim for congratulating him on the 75th anniversary of the founding of China.

However, Xi did not use the traditional definition of North Korea as a "friendly neighboring country".

According to experts, this is a clear signal that shows Beijing's displeasure

Kim Jong-un does not seem to be responding, and Western allies have reported that North Korea has sent more than 12,000 troops disguised as Siberian ethnic minorities to support Russia on the front lines. Analysts believe that the move only increases China's anger over the military rapprochement of its neighbors. Share

According to Andrii Lankov, an expert on North Korea, Vladimir Putin's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a truly "dramatic step".

China doesn't like it, the specialist emphasized.

Putin is trying to drag China into a war against Ukraine

The fact is that official Beijing regards this as a serious strengthening of cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

What is important to understand is that it will indeed lead to destabilization on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the leader of China, the rapprochement of the Russian Federation with North Korea can also provoke the USA, Japan and South Korea to strengthen the military alliance in East Asia.

China does not want a return to the conditions of the Cold War, when the Soviet Union, North Korea and China created the so-called "Northern Triangle" against a coalition of South Korea, Japan and the United States.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, also expressed "deep concern" over Russia's cooperation with North Korea, which, in his opinion, will worsen the situation in Ukraine and affect the security of the region. Share

Moreover, Xi does not want China to be drawn into the war, which will happen if North Korea becomes a legitimate target for Kyiv.