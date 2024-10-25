Putin angered Xi Jinping with a new decision on Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is outraged by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased cooperation with Kim Jong-un's regime, as well as the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- China fears a return to Cold War conditions with the formation of a 'Northern Triangle' against a coalition of South Korea, Japan, and the United States due to Russia's cooperation with North Korea.
- Xi Jinping is concerned about being drawn into the war, as China has a contractual obligation to defend North Korea if attacked, potentially leading to China's intervention in the conflict.
- International experts highlight the serious implications of Putin's actions, emphasizing the need to monitor the evolving situation and its impact on regional security.
Xi Jinping can intervene in the situation
Journalists draw attention to the fact that just a few days ago, the head of the People's Republic of China expressed his gratitude in a letter to Kim for congratulating him on the 75th anniversary of the founding of China.
However, Xi did not use the traditional definition of North Korea as a "friendly neighboring country".
According to experts, this is a clear signal that shows Beijing's displeasure
According to Andrii Lankov, an expert on North Korea, Vladimir Putin's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a truly "dramatic step".
China doesn't like it, the specialist emphasized.
Putin is trying to drag China into a war against Ukraine
The fact is that official Beijing regards this as a serious strengthening of cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.
What is important to understand is that it will indeed lead to destabilization on the Korean Peninsula.
According to the leader of China, the rapprochement of the Russian Federation with North Korea can also provoke the USA, Japan and South Korea to strengthen the military alliance in East Asia.
China does not want a return to the conditions of the Cold War, when the Soviet Union, North Korea and China created the so-called "Northern Triangle" against a coalition of South Korea, Japan and the United States.
Moreover, Xi does not want China to be drawn into the war, which will happen if North Korea becomes a legitimate target for Kyiv.
Officially, Beijing has a contractual obligation to defend the DPRK. Therefore, if Ukraine attacks North Korea, China will be legally obliged to intervene.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-