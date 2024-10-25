Official Brussels intends to change the regime of sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation against the background of the possible return of the scandalous Republican Donald Trump to the White House.

The EU does not want Trump to ease the sanctions pressure on Russia

According to insiders, talks between officials and representatives of the bloc are focused on several initiatives.

Above all, it is about ensuring that EU sanctions remain in place in the long term, underpinning them with tougher enforcement, even if Washington changes course.

In addition, possible steps include provisions for "comprehensive controls" to identify and stop suspicious shipments of goods destined for the Russian Federation, as well as broader restrictions on oil supplies.

It also indicated that discussions are still ongoing to change the requirement that the asset freeze of the Russian central bank, the largest Western sanction against Moscow, be extended by European capitals every six months. Share

Any softening by Washington would put Europe in a difficult position, since it is the US, which has broad powers to punish sanctions violations around the world, that primarily enforces the rules.

The EU wants to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation by its own forces

Anonymous sources draw attention to the fact that, as of today, official Brussels is trying to find its own funds to strengthen controls and restrictions.

According to the representative of the analytical center of the Royal Institute of Defense Studies, the leaders of the European Union are preparing "autonomous European sanctions in view of the possibility of Trump's presidency."

However, for this they will be forced to strengthen measures to ensure them.

If the Trump presidency lifts US sanctions against Russia, the Europeans will have to act much more decisively in terms of coercive measures, said the insider.

What is important to understand is that during Trump's last presidency, the United States canceled the international agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program and unilaterally reimposed sanctions. Share

After these decisions of the republican, the European Union found itself in a difficult position.