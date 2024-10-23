It's immoral. Podolyak harshly criticized the "West German option" for Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that one of the strange trends of the current "political autumn season" in the expert environment was the application of the so-called West German scenario of joining NATO to Ukraine. He emphasized that this proposal is immoral.
Points of attention
- The West German option of joining NATO could destroy the lives of millions of Ukrainians.
- The authorities of Ukraine confirm their position on joining the Alliance within internationally recognized borders.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO even during the war.
Podolyak explained what was actually happening
What is important to understand is that the West German option consists in hypothetically taking part of Ukraine under the NATO umbrella, which is currently controlled by the Defense Forces.
In addition, it is also about the actual relinquishment of the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian army "until better times".
In addition, Mykhailo Podolyak reminded that mass sexual violence became part of the campaign of atrocities.
The adviser to the head of the OPU called on the international community not to ignore the fact that Ukrainians are raped, kidnapped, killed, deported, starved in prisons, and forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. In fact, their identity is being erased.
Ukraine has a clear position on joining NATO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a statement on this matter on October 22.
According to him, Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.
In addition, he emphasized that this should happen during the war, and not after its end.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that neither he nor the Ukrainian people recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and do not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.
