It's immoral. Podolyak harshly criticized the "West German option" for Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that one of the strange trends of the current "political autumn season" in the expert environment was the application of the so-called West German scenario of joining NATO to Ukraine. He emphasized that this proposal is immoral.

Podolyak explained what was actually happening

What is important to understand is that the West German option consists in hypothetically taking part of Ukraine under the NATO umbrella, which is currently controlled by the Defense Forces.

In addition, it is also about the actual relinquishment of the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian army "until better times".

This proposal is immoral. And not only because in 1949 the state that started and lost the Second World War was divided, while Ukraine did not start its war and did not lose. The main thing is that the fate of millions of people who survive in the occupied cities and villages of Ukraine remains beyond the discussion of the "West German option". Investigations by international organizations show the spread of the Russian practice of torture, its embeddedness in the system of occupation management. A children's chamber was found in the Kherson torture chamber after the liberation of the city. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the OPU

In addition, Mykhailo Podolyak reminded that mass sexual violence became part of the campaign of atrocities.

The adviser to the head of the OPU called on the international community not to ignore the fact that Ukrainians are raped, kidnapped, killed, deported, starved in prisons, and forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. In fact, their identity is being erased.

Are you sure that the terms "territorial compromise", "West German option", "acceptance of realities on the ground" accurately describe the essence of the proposals? Mykhailo Podolyak asked.

Ukraine has a clear position on joining NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a statement on this matter on October 22.

According to him, Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.

In addition, he emphasized that this should happen during the war, and not after its end.

Why do I emphasize the invitation? Because it is given to the country within internationally recognized borders. And this is a fundamental thing for me: to receive an invitation during the war... It is not just an invitation, but an invitation before the war is over. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that neither he nor the Ukrainian people recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and do not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.