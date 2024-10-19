The US Congress declared a red line for NATO after Putin's decision

The decision of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to involve North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine should be a "red line for NATO and the USA." Such a demand was made by the head of the intelligence committee of the House of Representatives, Mike Turner.

The US and NATO must respond to the Kremlin's defiant actions

Mike Turner officially confirmed that he has already called on the American leader Joe Biden to hold a briefing of the Permanent Special Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives.

Its main purpose is to discuss the future participation of North Korean soldiers on the side of Russia in a full-scale war.

Today, I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that his administration provide answers and that the use of North Korean troops against Ukraine be a red line for the United States and NATO. Mike Turner Head of the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives

According to Mike Turner, Joe Biden's team did not inform officials of any US intelligence or Pentagon assessments of North Korean troop movements.

He also drew attention to the fact that the South Korean and Ukrainian special services are already describing these processes in detail.

According to Turner, the official Washington should demonstrate an immediate reaction to the actions of the DPRK in order to avoid a new escalation in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Why has the Biden-Harris Administration failed to actively brief Congress about the movement of North Korean troops into Russia?



Why has the Biden-Harris Administration failed to actively brief Congress about the movement of North Korean troops into Russia?

Today, I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that his administration give @HouseIntel answers and that the use of North Korean troops against… — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) October 18, 2024

What Budanov said about the plans of the DPRK and the Russian Federation

According to Kyryl Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently training for war against Ukraine in eastern Russia.

He also warned that North Korean soldiers should be ready for combat from November 1.

In addition, it is noted that they will use Russian equipment and ammunition.

The head of the GUR emphasized that the Russian authorities will send the first unit of 2,600 soldiers to the Kursk region.

As for further plans for the movement of the rest of the North Korean troops, there is no information yet.