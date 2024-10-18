Will North Korean soldiers change the situation at the front ― the forecast of Estonian intelligence

According to Estonian intelligence officers, the appearance of North Korean troops on the battlefield will not be able to change the course of the war and significantly help the Russian army during its ongoing offensive.

North Korean soldiers and their role in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The forecast in this regard was announced by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

According to him, North Korea's sending of soldiers to Russia confirms the fact that the problems of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation with maintaining the intensity of military activity began to worsen.

As mentioned earlier, the number of North Korean units can reach 10 thousand soldiers and they are currently located in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

There are also reports of the creation of a unit numbering about 3,000 people on the basis of an amphibious assault brigade staffed by North Koreans, which will probably operate in the Kursk or Bryansk regions in the future. At the same time, the possible sending of such forces by North Korea to the Ukrainian front — 3 thousand people or 10 thousand people — will not bring any significant changes on the battlefield, — Ants Kiviselg emphasized. Share

A serious threat to Ukraine still exists

According to the Estonian colonel, if the participation of North Korean soldiers in the battles against Ukraine is to last for a long time, then it can play a significant role.

Ants Kiviselg drew attention to the fact that the provision of military aid to Russia gives the leadership of North Korea and Iran the opportunity to use it in their interests.

This gives Iran and North Korea the opportunity to demand from the Russian Federation exclusive security guarantees or technological information that remained unavailable until now and that these countries will be able to use in the future, he said. Share

According to him, servicemen participating in battles on the territory of Ukraine or the Russian Federation will gain military experience that they can use against their neighbors in their region.