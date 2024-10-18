Budanov announced the preparation of 11,000 North Korean soldiers for war against Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, warned that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently preparing for war against Ukraine in the east of Russia.

North Korean soldiers will fight against Ukraine in the ranks of the Russian army

According to the head of the GUR, the North Korean military should be ready for hostilities from November 1.

In addition, it is noted that they will use Russian equipment and ammunition.

Kyrylo Budanov warned that the Russian authorities will send the first unit of 2,600 soldiers to the Kursk region.

As for further plans for the movement of the rest of the North Korean troops, there is no information yet.

We don't have a complete picture right now, — explained the head of Ukrainian intelligence. Share

North Korea is increasing its participation in Russia's war against Ukraine

Back on October 8, the South Korean authorities publicly warned that the regime of Kim Jong-un, with a high probability, will send some part of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to fight on the side of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the American Institute for the Study of War stated that several thousand North Korean soldiers are undergoing training in the Russian Federation and may be transferred to Ukraine.

On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with personnel for the military forces.

Against this background, he asked the allies to increase their support for Ukraine.

On October 14, in his evening address, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the actual inclusion of North Korea in the war.

On October 16, Zelenskyi added that North Korea also supplies Russia with people who are supposed to work at Russian factories.

According to the Ukrainian leader, dictator Putin plans to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.