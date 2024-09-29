"Playing with fire". North Korea was afraid of US military aid to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

North Korea has said that the new US military aid package for Ukraine, worth almost $8 billion, is an "unacceptable mistake" and "playing with fire" against the nuclear power.

Points of attention

  • North Korea considers US military aid to Ukraine an "unacceptable mistake" and "playing with fire" against a nuclear state.
  • The head of the US State Department called on Kyiv's allies to respond to Russia's cooperation with North Korea and Iran, which is exacerbating the situation.
  • Iran continues to supply Russia with attack drones and ballistic missiles, cooperating in the region.

North Korea called US aid to Ukraine "an incredible mistake"

As the publication notes, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, accused the US of escalating the war in Ukraine and emphasized that this puts Europe on the brink of nuclear war.

In a statement published by the state-run KCNA news agency, she stressed: "The US and the West must not ignore or underestimate Russia's serious warnings."

Kim also expressed doubts about whether the West is ready for the consequences if it continues to "play with fire" against Russia, reminding that the Russian Federation is a nuclear power.

She called the decision to supply new military aid to Ukraine an irresponsible and dangerous step.

It will be recalled that North Korea has repeatedly supplied weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

Russia will lose the opportunity to wage war without the support of its henchmen

The head of the US State Department made a statement in this regard during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, it is about "immediate and interrelated" steps that must be taken by all allies of Kyiv.

First, we must respond to Russia's growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran, Anthony Blinken stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that Iran continues to supply the Russian Federation with its attack drones, and also built a factory for their production on Russian territory.

Moreover, Tehran recently handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.

As for North Korea, it supplies Russia with weapons and ammunition, including rocket launchers and millions of artillery shells.

China is a major supplier of machine tools, microelectronics and other goods that Russia uses to rebuild, resupply, build up its military machine and support aggression.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

