Following the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with partners in New York, the USA, EU countries and more than 30 other world states, a joint declaration was signed on the recovery of Ukraine from the consequences of Russia's criminal aggression.

I am determined to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to win and fight for its survival. Tomorrow, I will announce a series of actions to accelerate support for the Ukrainian military, — US President Joe Biden noted for his part

The American leader expressed his belief that the partners will help Ukraine move from economic support to economic revival.

In addition, it is noted that the funds from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be directed to the needs of recovery.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also expressed confidence that the partners' joint commitment to recovery will contribute to the effective elimination of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The document provides for the coordination of relevant efforts through the Ukrainian platform of donors, and this support should become tangible already this year.

This shows our shared view of life — we protect people and we provide people with the opportunity to live. And it is absolutely justified that those who help us survive now will be the first — together with Ukraine — to benefit from large-scale reconstruction, — Zelenskyy said.

What does the declaration on the restoration of Ukraine provide

The main points of the declaration:

comprehensive support for the reconstruction of Ukraine on its way to EU membership;

coordination of support through the Ukrainian platform of donors;

provision by the end of the year of additional financial support in the amount of about 50 billion dollars at the expense of revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, part of which will be directed to defense.