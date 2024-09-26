The USA, the EU and more than 30 other countries have signed a declaration on the restoration of Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

The USA, the EU and more than 30 other countries have signed a declaration on the restoration of Ukraine

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

Following the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with partners in New York, the USA, EU countries and more than 30 other world states, a joint declaration was signed on the recovery of Ukraine from the consequences of Russia's criminal aggression.

Points of attention

  • The joint declaration on the restoration of Ukraine signifies decisive support from the USA, EU, and over 30 countries in aiding Ukraine's recovery from Russia's aggression.
  • Partners have committed to providing additional financial support of approximately $50 billion for Ukraine by the end of the year, utilizing funds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
  • The declaration aims to ensure Ukraine's reconstruction towards EU membership, enhance defense capabilities, and make the economy resilient to future threats post-war.
  • US President Joe Biden emphasizes acceleration of military support for Ukraine and transition to economic revival with assistance from international allies.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi expresses confidence in the joint commitment of partners to aid Ukraine's recovery, highlighting the coordination of efforts through the Ukrainian platform of donors and tangible support expected within the year.

What does the joint declaration of partners on the restoration of Ukraine mean

I am determined to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to win and fight for its survival. Tomorrow, I will announce a series of actions to accelerate support for the Ukrainian military, — US President Joe Biden noted for his part

The American leader expressed his belief that the partners will help Ukraine move from economic support to economic revival.

In addition, it is noted that the funds from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be directed to the needs of recovery.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also expressed confidence that the partners' joint commitment to recovery will contribute to the effective elimination of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Allies signed a declaration with Ukraine on restoration
Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The document provides for the coordination of relevant efforts through the Ukrainian platform of donors, and this support should become tangible already this year.

This shows our shared view of life — we protect people and we provide people with the opportunity to live. And it is absolutely justified that those who help us survive now will be the first — together with Ukraine — to benefit from large-scale reconstruction, — Zelenskyy said.

What does the declaration on the restoration of Ukraine provide

The main points of the declaration:

  • comprehensive support for the reconstruction of Ukraine on its way to EU membership;

  • coordination of support through the Ukrainian platform of donors;

  • provision by the end of the year of additional financial support in the amount of about 50 billion dollars at the expense of revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, part of which will be directed to defense.

The signatories undertook to ensure that Russia would not be able to achieve its goals, and that after the end of the war, Ukraine would have an economy resistant to the Kremlin's threats.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The United States will provide Ukraine with $800 million to restore the energy sector
energy sector
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Funds are being collected in Finland for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector
Finland
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive 16 million euros from Denmark for energy restoration
energy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?