Funds are being collected in Finland for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector

The Confederation of Finnish Industry has announced a levy for the restoration of Ukraine's energy industry. The Finnish Ministry of the Interior is helping to organize the gathering and will take care of logistics, the confederation said in a statement.

Money is being collected for Ukraine in Finland

Humanitarian aid will include electrical equipment so that Ukrainians can survive this winter. There are also needs for reconstruction of hospitals, schools and digital infrastructure.

Finland is organizing itself to be able to meet these needs. Strengthening financial solutions is an important practical step in this direction, - said the head of the Confederation of Finnish Industry, Petri Vuorio. Share

This is not the first time that Finland organizes an action to support the Ukrainian energy industry. A similar one was arranged two years ago, when the Russians first massively attacked critical infrastructure facilities, causing power outages.

It should be noted that the Confederation of Finnish Industry takes an active part in the planning of the national program for the restoration of Finland in Ukraine. It also organizes a forum on the recovery of Ukraine together with the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

How Ukraine prepares for winter

In August, Ukrenergo reported on active preparations for the heating season. Later, a member of the supervisory board, Yuriy Boyko, spoke about the adjustment of plans due to Russia's large-scale shelling of critical infrastructure.

Ukrenergo did not plan large-scale blackouts until the end of October. However, due to strikes on the power system, it was necessary to introduce the HPV.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that he cannot predict how long Ukrainians will be without electricity in winter.