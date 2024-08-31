The United States will provide Ukraine with $800 million to restore the energy sector

During her visit to the USA, First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko announced the allocation of a $800 million aid package for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector.

Svyridenko thanked the United States for its comprehensive support of the Ukrainian economy.

We are deeply grateful for the support in the creation of passive protection systems, as well as the financing package of 800 million dollars for the energy sector. During this visit, we provided a Cabinet list of critical equipment in need of immediate repair. Share

Energy was one of the key topics during our trip to the United States. Together with Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk, we discussed the immediate steps needed to restore Ukraine's energy system. More than 50% of our power infrastructure has been affected by russian airstrikes.

In the USA, Svyridenko met with the Deputy Minister of Energy of the USA David Turk, the main topic of the conversation was the restoration of the energy industry.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy clarified that the 800 million dollars from the United States is part of the funds announced at the Berlin conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which are currently being distributed.

The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars

As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.

According to Shmygal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently pass this financial period.

We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.