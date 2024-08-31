The United States will provide Ukraine with $800 million to restore the energy sector
The United States will provide Ukraine with $800 million to restore the energy sector

energy sector
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During her visit to the USA, First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko announced the allocation of a $800 million aid package for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector.

  • The United States will provide Ukraine with $800 million aid to restore and modernize the energy sector.
  • This aid is part of the funds announced at the Berlin Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.
  • Ukraine will receive a total of $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year to support its financial stability.
  • The aid package will help Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and strengthen its resilience.
  • The assistance from the USA signifies a comprehensive support towards the Ukrainian economy and critical sectors like energy.

Svyridenko thanked the United States for its comprehensive support of the Ukrainian economy.

We are deeply grateful for the support in the creation of passive protection systems, as well as the financing package of 800 million dollars for the energy sector. During this visit, we provided a Cabinet list of critical equipment in need of immediate repair.

She wrote about it on the social network X (Twitter).

In the USA, Svyridenko met with the Deputy Minister of Energy of the USA David Turk, the main topic of the conversation was the restoration of the energy industry.

Svyridenko in the USA

The press service of the Ministry of Economy clarified that the 800 million dollars from the United States is part of the funds announced at the Berlin conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which are currently being distributed.

The USA allocated a non-refundable grant to Ukraine in the amount of 3.9 billion dollars

As the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported, these funds will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. In total, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year.

According to Shmygal, this will enable Ukraine to confidently pass this financial period.

We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.

In the spring, the USA allocated the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total value is 6 billion dollars.

