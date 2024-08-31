According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, following the results of his visit to the USA, Washington received a list of strategic military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation for strikes on them with long-range ATACMS missiles.

What is known about the transfer by Ukraine to the USA of a list of targets in the Russian Federation for defeating ATACMS

We explained what potential we need to protect citizens from the Russian terror inflicted on us by the Russians, so I hope we were heard, - said Umyerov. Share

Journalists of the publication note that despite repeated appeals by representatives of Ukraine for permission to use ATACMS for strikes against the Russian Federation, the USA does not yet plan to grant such permission.

ATACMS missile launch

What does the US Defense Ministry say about Ukraine's use of ATACMS for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

You heard us say that Ukrainians can use US security assistance to protect themselves from cross-border attacks, in other words, to counter fire. But as far as long-range strikes, deep strikes against Russia, our policy has not changed, says Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder Share

It is emphasized that Ukraine received a limited number of long-range ATACMS missiles from the USA.

According to one of the American officials, due to the limited number of these missiles in the United States and the long time for their production, Ukraine should not expect to receive a significant number of ATACMS.

At the same time, the US Ministry of Defense also notes that most of the strategic targets on the territory of Russia are outside the range of ATACMS.

For example, Russia has already moved its planes to rear airfields away from the border.

However, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denies these claims.