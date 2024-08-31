According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, following the results of his visit to the USA, Washington received a list of strategic military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation for strikes on them with long-range ATACMS missiles.
- Ukraine has handed the US a list of strategic military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation for possible ATACMS missile strikes, citing the need for protection against Russian aggression.
- Challenges arise due to the limited number of ATACMS missiles in the US, impacting Ukraine's ability to acquire a significant quantity for defense purposes.
- The Pentagon indicates that the majority of strategic targets in Russia are beyond the reach of ATACMS missiles, highlighting complexities in utilizing this weaponry for potential strikes.
- Contradictory statements emerge regarding the positioning of Russian aircraft and the feasibility of ATACMS strikes on the designated targets, prompting debates on the effectiveness of such actions.
- Despite Ukraine's appeals for permission to use ATACMS for strikes against Russia, the US has not yet granted authorization, underscoring the nuanced dynamics at play in this geopolitical scenario.
What is known about the transfer by Ukraine to the USA of a list of targets in the Russian Federation for defeating ATACMS
Journalists of the publication note that despite repeated appeals by representatives of Ukraine for permission to use ATACMS for strikes against the Russian Federation, the USA does not yet plan to grant such permission.
What does the US Defense Ministry say about Ukraine's use of ATACMS for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation
It is emphasized that Ukraine received a limited number of long-range ATACMS missiles from the USA.
According to one of the American officials, due to the limited number of these missiles in the United States and the long time for their production, Ukraine should not expect to receive a significant number of ATACMS.
At the same time, the US Ministry of Defense also notes that most of the strategic targets on the territory of Russia are outside the range of ATACMS.
For example, Russia has already moved its planes to rear airfields away from the border.
However, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denies these claims.
