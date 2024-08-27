The U.S. delivered advanced EW for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine earlier than to other NATO member states.

According to the press service of the unit of the US Air Force, which was engaged in the modernization of F-16 fighters for Ukraine, they cooperated with colleagues from Denmark and Norway to support the transfer of F-16 to Ukraine.

The unit noted that the EW for Ukrainian F-16s required reprogramming to effectively counter the systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

It is emphasized that this was quite difficult work, because it was carried out with equipment systems that are not in service with the American military.

Ukrainian F-16

An important role was also played by the terms that were tied to the date of the transfer of fighters to Ukraine.

The unit added that the US Air Force will continue to receive information from Ukraine regarding the use of the new electronic warfare system in real combat.

In the future, this will make it possible to make updates to the operation of the systems, not only for Ukraine, but also for the United States and other NATO members.

What is known about the latest EW on Ukrainian F-16s

During the presentation of the first Ukrainian F-16s, the ECIPS/CJS container, developed by the Italian company Leonardo and the Danish Terma, was spotted on them.

Usually, such containers contain a digital EW station, which is designed to create obstacles for the radar of anti-aircraft systems and aircraft.