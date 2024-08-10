F-16 fighters in Ukraine. Danish instructors train pilots of the Air Force of the AFU

At the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they showed how NATO instructors from Denmark teach Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 aircraft.

Ukrainian pilots learn to fly the F-16 — video

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a corresponding video was published on Facebook with reference to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. Watch how Danish instructors teach Ukrainian pilots, technicians and ground staff to operate and maintain fighter jets. Share

What is known about the first Ukrainian F-16

Western F-16 fighters, which have already arrived in Ukraine, have Terma PIDS+ pylons with a missile attack early warning system.

The system of the Danish development and production of the company Terma is equipped with all fighters of all participating countries of the European Air Force (EPAF).

As recently as 6 years ago, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ pylons with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 missile attack warning system (MWS) for their F-16s.

Experts also note that the MWS provides a vital improvement to the F-16's self-defense system, as it enables the aircraft to detect enemy missiles in advance.

In addition, it is emphasized that the MWS consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on each of the two pylons, their arrangement provides almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft. The computer is installed in the right pylon.