F-16 fighters in Ukraine. Danish instructors train pilots of the Air Force of the AFU

At the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they showed how NATO instructors from Denmark teach Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 aircraft.
- Danish NATO instructors are playing a crucial role in training Ukrainian pilots to operate and maintain F-16 aircraft, improving the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The first Ukrainian F-16 is equipped with advanced technology including the Terma PIDS+ early warning system and Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 warning system, enhancing the self-defense capabilities of the aircraft.
- The Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 missile warning system provides critical coverage around the F-16 aircraft, enabling early detection of enemy missiles and enhancing the overall security of the aircraft.
- Ukrainian pilots are undergoing thorough training to fly the F-16 with the help of Danish instructors, ensuring that they are proficient in operating and maintaining these modern fighter jets.
- The collaboration between Denmark and Ukraine in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft highlights the ongoing support and cooperation within the NATO alliance, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukrainian pilots learn to fly the F-16 — video
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a corresponding video was published on Facebook with reference to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
What is known about the first Ukrainian F-16
Western F-16 fighters, which have already arrived in Ukraine, have Terma PIDS+ pylons with a missile attack early warning system.
The system of the Danish development and production of the company Terma is equipped with all fighters of all participating countries of the European Air Force (EPAF).
As recently as 6 years ago, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ pylons with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 missile attack warning system (MWS) for their F-16s.
Experts also note that the MWS provides a vital improvement to the F-16's self-defense system, as it enables the aircraft to detect enemy missiles in advance.
In addition, it is emphasized that the MWS consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on each of the two pylons, their arrangement provides almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft. The computer is installed in the right pylon.
