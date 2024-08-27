Ukraine involved F-16 to repulse the largest attack of the Russian Federation on August 26

F-16 fighter jets provided by Western partners were involved in repelling Russia's most massive combined air attack on Ukraine on August 26 and successfully destroyed enemy missiles and drones. P
Points of attention
- F-16 fighter jets from Western partners took part in repelling a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26.
- In total, as a result of the attack by Russian troops, seven people were killed, and another 47 were injured.
- The Russian occupiers used various types of missiles, including air-, land-, and sea-based missiles.
- As part of this attack, 236 enemy air attack vehicles were detected and escorted.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, thanked for the help and noted that it is still necessary to train pilots for greater efficiency in such situations.
F-16 fighters helped repel the most massive Russian attack on Ukraine
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference on August 27.
What is known about the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 26
On the night of August 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular on the fuel and energy sector of the state, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles.
This was announced by the commander of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.
In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 236 means of air attack of the enemy: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:
3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions - Russian Federation;
6 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk, Voronezh regions - Russian Federation. and from Crimea;
77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;
28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern part of the Black Sea;
3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Voronezh region. - Russian Federation;
10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from Su-57, Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod region. and from the Mariupol district;
109 strike UAVs "Shahed-131/136" - launch areas Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.
In total, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 201 air targets were shot down — 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:
1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;
1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;
1 Kh-22 cruise missile;
99 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kalibr, guided air missiles Kh-59/69;
99 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136".
In addition, several units of UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus.
As a result of a massive air attack by Russian troops on August 26, seven people were killed. Another 47 citizens were injured, including four children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-