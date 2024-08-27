According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked electricity distribution networks in Ukraine for the first time.

What is known about the peculiarities of the last massive attack of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine

Yesterday, by the way, the first rocket attacks with cluster munitions, which attacked our distribution substations, took place, these were dozens of rockets, Shmyhal noted. Share

According to him, equipment losses were minimal, despite numerous hits.

"We lost a very small amount of our equipment from dozens of strikes yesterday," the head of government emphasized. Share

What is known about the implementation of the project on the protection of energy facilities

Shmyhal emphasized that in 2022, after the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to implement three levels of fortifications to protect energy facilities from terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister noted that one of the levels of protection is experimental and expensive.

The head of the government explained that the first level of protection involved the closing of energy facilities with gabions to protect against indirect damage.

The second level included the construction of large reinforced concrete shelters for transformers and other objects.

According to Shmyhal, most shelters have already been built.

He also talked about the third level of fortifications, which turned out to be an experimental project. These are huge structures that should cover a substation the size of 3 football fields.