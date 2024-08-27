According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked electricity distribution networks in Ukraine for the first time.
- Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Ukraine for the first time with cluster munitions, causing minimal damage.
- Three levels of fortifications have been implemented to protect energy facilities, including experimental and expensive measures.
- Shelters for transformers and other objects have been constructed as part of the fortification project after the large-scale invasion in 2022.
- The economic feasibility of the highly expensive experimental fortifications remains a topic of debate.
- Prime Minister Shmyhal highlighted the need for enhanced protection measures following the attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
What is known about the peculiarities of the last massive attack of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine
According to him, equipment losses were minimal, despite numerous hits.
What is known about the implementation of the project on the protection of energy facilities
Shmyhal emphasized that in 2022, after the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to implement three levels of fortifications to protect energy facilities from terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation.
The Prime Minister noted that one of the levels of protection is experimental and expensive.
The head of the government explained that the first level of protection involved the closing of energy facilities with gabions to protect against indirect damage.
The second level included the construction of large reinforced concrete shelters for transformers and other objects.
According to Shmyhal, most shelters have already been built.
He also talked about the third level of fortifications, which turned out to be an experimental project. These are huge structures that should cover a substation the size of 3 football fields.
