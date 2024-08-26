According to the director of the "Psyche" center, Gennady Ryabtsev, the large-scale attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine on the morning of August 26 does not create risks for long blackouts in the coming months.
Points of attention
- Analysis by Gennady Ryabtsev suggests that the recent attack by the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine is unlikely to result in long blackouts in the coming months.
- In the event of emergency repairs due to damages caused by the attack, preventive measures such as targeted shutdowns may be implemented to maintain the stability of the energy system.
- Energy experts in Ukraine are well-equipped to manage and repair any damages swiftly, ensuring that the damaged equipment will be operational in the near future.
- Despite uncertainties regarding the exact impact of the attack on energy supply plans for September-October, efforts are being made to analyze the state of the power system and adjust plans accordingly.
- In the absence of further attacks, no long-term power outages were planned in Ukraine until the end of October, highlighting the commitment to maintaining stable electricity supply in the region.
What will be the situation with light in Ukraine after the last attack of the Russian Federation
According to him, the destruction caused by the latest attack of the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine cannot lead to the shutdown of the energy system.
Ryabtsev noted that emergency power outages are necessary to reduce the level of damage, as the operation of damaged objects creates a risk of accidents.
What they say in "Ukrenergo" about the consequences of the morning attack of the Russian Federation
According to the adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boyk, it is still too early to say how exactly the massive morning attack by the Russian Federation on the energy system will affect the situation with blackouts in the coming months.
He emphasized that in the absence of attacks by the Russian occupiers on energy facilities, no long-term power outages were planned in Ukraine until the end of October.