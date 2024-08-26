According to the director of the "Psyche" center, Gennady Ryabtsev, the large-scale attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine on the morning of August 26 does not create risks for long blackouts in the coming months.

What will be the situation with light in Ukraine after the last attack of the Russian Federation

Forecasts for September-October remain unchanged: after the restoration of the operation of all systems, the schedule of stabilization shutdowns, if they will be preserved, will be in the form of one or two queues in the evening hours, Ryabtsev notes.

According to him, the destruction caused by the latest attack of the Russian army on energy facilities in Ukraine cannot lead to the shutdown of the energy system.

These damages will be eliminated and the damaged equipment will be operational in the coming days. Energy experts know what to do in such cases. These are not the first strikes on energy facilities. Given the experience of power engineers, now all work is carried out according to certain methods. And even those outages that occurred in Ukraine were mainly preventive, the analyst explained.

Ryabtsev noted that emergency power outages are necessary to reduce the level of damage, as the operation of damaged objects creates a risk of accidents.

It is one thing if it flies into the transformer under voltage, and quite another - if it is not working at that time, - emphasized the expert.

What they say in "Ukrenergo" about the consequences of the morning attack of the Russian Federation

According to the adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boyk, it is still too early to say how exactly the massive morning attack by the Russian Federation on the energy system will affect the situation with blackouts in the coming months.

So far, it is difficult to say how much this attack will affect the plans to restore the power system and the ability to supply electricity to our consumers without restrictions in September-October, but I think that by the end of the day we will understand the situation, and the energy supply efforts will be promptly adjusted, - noted Boyko .

He emphasized that in the absence of attacks by the Russian occupiers on energy facilities, no long-term power outages were planned in Ukraine until the end of October.