Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 cruise missiles and managed to destroy 60 UAVs.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the occupiers released:

3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation),

ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (from Crimea),

cruise missile "Iskander-K" (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation),

5 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation), 81 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).

As of 9:00 a.m., five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down as a result of combat operations by the Ukrainian air defense.

Combat work was conducted in most regions of the country: in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions."

Oleschuk emphasized that 10 enemy drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, about 10 more are in the airspace of Ukraine, so combat work continues.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack, Oleschuk concluded.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 27

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russian army struck a hotel. Two dead are known.

Serhii Lysak, the head of OVA, reported that five more people were injured. In the hospital - a 43-year-old woman in serious condition and a 37-year-old man on average. Three more victims will be treated at home.

The Russians also carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. A man and a woman died, four more people were injured.