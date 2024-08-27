Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 60 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of August 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 cruise missiles and managed to destroy 60 UAVs.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed attack drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine.
  • Details of the occupiers' attack include the release of various types of missiles and drones from various regions of Russia, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.
  • As a result of the attack, the hotel in Kryvyi Rih was damaged, where two people died and five others were injured.
  • Drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district resulted in the death of two people and the wounding of four others.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 27

As the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the occupiers released:

  • 3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation),

  • ballistic missile "Iskander-M" (from Crimea),

  • cruise missile "Iskander-K" (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation),

  • 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation), 81 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).

As of 9:00 a.m., five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down as a result of combat operations by the Ukrainian air defense.

Combat work was conducted in most regions of the country: in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions."

Oleschuk emphasized that 10 enemy drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, about 10 more are in the airspace of Ukraine, so combat work continues.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack, Oleschuk concluded.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 27

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russian army struck a hotel. Two dead are known.

Serhii Lysak, the head of OVA, reported that five more people were injured. In the hospital - a 43-year-old woman in serious condition and a 37-year-old man on average. Three more victims will be treated at home.

The Russians also carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. A man and a woman died, four more people were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on August 26
Mykola Oleschuk
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Three people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?