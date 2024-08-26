Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on August 26

During the most massive Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down more than 100 missiles and almost 100 drones.

Air defense of Ukraine shot down 102 missiles and 99 attack drones of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular on the fuel and energy sector of the state, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles.

This was announced by the commander of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 236 means of air attack of the enemy: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions — Russian Federation;

6 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk, Voronezh regions — Russian Federation. and from Crimea;

77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern part of the Black Sea;

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Voronezh region. — Russian Federation;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from Su-57, Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod region. and from the Mariupol district;

109 strike UAVs "Shahed-131/136" — launch areas Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

All available weapons and equipment were involved in repelling the air attack: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units. Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 201 air targets were shot down — 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

1 Kh-22 cruise missile;

99 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kalibr, guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

99 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136".

In addition, several units of UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 was the largest

As noted by Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway throughout the country.

And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. In most of our regions, from Kharkiv Oblast and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.