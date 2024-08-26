The Armed Forces shot down a missile from a machine gun during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces shot down a missile from a machine gun during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine — video

Viktor Mykyta / Zakarpattia OVA
The Armed Forces shot down a missile from a machine gun during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine — video
Читати українською

Fighters of the anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian cruise missile that was flying over Transcarpathia during a mass attack on August 26.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces hit a Russian missile with a machine gun, protecting Ukraine from a massive attack by the Russian Federation.
  • The Russian army struck 15 regions of Ukraine using a variety of weapons, including cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • The attack resulted in power and water outages in some cities, as well as damage to industrial facilities.
  • As a result of rocket attacks, civilians and military personnel were killed, and some were injured.

A Ukrainian soldier shot down a Russian missile from a machine gun

The video was released by the head of the regional military administration Viktor Mykyta.

The Transcarpathian 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a cruise missile on the border of our and Lviv regions. She was on her way to our region, the post says.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported today, 15 regions were affected as a result of the massive Russian attack.

The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". According to him, there are wounded and dead. The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists.

  • Power outages began in Kyiv and a number of regions. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital. In addition, "Kiyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the disappearance of electricity.

  • There are also power outages in Odesa, due to blackouts in the city, the operation of electric transport has been temporarily suspended.

  • Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Mykolaiv. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

Also, according to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the morning. One death is known.

As a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to preliminary information, a 69-year-old man died.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in several cities
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were heard in several cities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Electricity outages began in Ukraine due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation
Electricity outages began in Ukraine due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?