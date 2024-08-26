The Armed Forces shot down a missile from a machine gun during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine — video

Fighters of the anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian cruise missile that was flying over Transcarpathia during a mass attack on August 26.

The video was released by the head of the regional military administration Viktor Mykyta.

The Transcarpathian 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a cruise missile on the border of our and Lviv regions. She was on her way to our region, the post says. Share

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26

On August 26, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported today, 15 regions were affected as a result of the massive Russian attack.

The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Daggers". According to him, there are wounded and dead. The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists.

Power outages began in Kyiv and a number of regions. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital. In addition, "Kiyivvodokanal" warned about the lack of water supply in a number of districts of the city due to the disappearance of electricity.

There are also power outages in Odesa, due to blackouts in the city, the operation of electric transport has been temporarily suspended.

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Mykolaiv. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

Also, according to Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an apartment building and a critical infrastructure object were damaged as a result of the mass rocket attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the morning. One death is known.