Electricity outages began in Ukraine due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation

Power outages began in a number of Ukrainian cities due to a mass attack by Russia on August 26. Emergency blackouts have also been introduced in some cities.
Points of attention
Russia attacked energy facilities during the missile attack on Ukraine
In particular, power outages are reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region and other cities.
Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klychno reported that the lights went out in several districts of the capital.
Director General of Yasno, Serhiy Kovalenko, reported that the energy system is being shelled in Kyiv and Dnipro, which is why there is no light.
Due to shelling, power outages are also observed in Odesa . at the same time, due to a blackout in the city, the operation of electric transport was temporarily suspended.
There is also no electricity supply in Brovary due to Russian shelling. The mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko called on the citizens to remain calm.
In Mykolaiv, emergency power outage schedules were introduced due to a mass attack.
In addition, DTEK reported that emergency blackouts are being introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region .
DTEK reported that Ukrenergo issued an order to introduce emergency power outages.
What is known about the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on August 26
On August 26, the Russians attack Ukraine on a large scale with attack drones and cruise missiles. An air alert has been declared throughout the country. Air defense forces are working.
As noted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 Russian Tu-22M3 aircraft are in the air.
Explosions rang out in a number of cities. In addition, it is currently known that the Russian army attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region, and there are casualties among the civilian population.
Currently, the Russian missile attack on Ukraine continues.
