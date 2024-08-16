The Russian army attacked the Kherson region with drones — one person was killed and wounded

On August 15, the Russian military dropped explosives from drones on two cars in the Kherson region. As a result of the attack, one man died, two were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army conducted a drone attack in the Kherson region, resulting in one man killed and two others injured.
- Incidents of drone attacks took place in different villages within the Kherson region, causing casualties and injuries to civilians.
- The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators of the drone attacks to justice.
- The attacks led to the tragic death of a 60-year-old man in one village and injuries to two civilians in another village.
- The Russian military's shelling of the village of Tokarivka resulted in the death of a woman, prompting a legal investigation into the violation of laws and intentional murder.
Drone attack on Kherson region: what is known
In the village of Kozatskyi, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone — a 60-year-old man was killed.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.
Also in the Kherson region, in the village of Havrylivka, Beryslav district, the Russians threw explosives on a car in which two civilians were.
The head of the OVA informed that one of the victims suffered mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as injuries to the face and hand. The other has an injury to his shoulder, arm and leg. Both men were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Russians killed a woman in the Kherson region
Around 4:30 p.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, as a result of which a woman died in her own yard.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
On August 15, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., the Russian military, previously with artillery, shelled Tokarivka. A woman received life-threatening injuries in the yard of a private house.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of the shootings.
The Oleshkiv district prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-