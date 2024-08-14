The Russian army attacked Kherson with drones. A person died

On August 14, the occupiers of the Russian Federation fired a drone at a drinking water point in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man was killed and two others were injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson

According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.

A local man died as a result of an enemy strike. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.

Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 14

According to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles were launched from the airspace of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as 23 "Shahedy" from the Chauda (Crimea), Yeisk and Kursk (Russian Federation) districts.

17 enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force.

It became known that in the Chernivtsi region at night enemy "Shakhed" attacked the Nizhinsky district. An infrastructure object was hit. There were no casualties.

Three kamikaze drones were destroyed in the Zhytomyr region at night. One of the infrastructure facilities was hit.

Private buildings were also damaged by debris. There are no victims or injured.