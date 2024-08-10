According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, on August 10, the criminal army of the Russian Federation massively attacked Kherson with drones.

What is known about the large-scale drone attacks of the Russian army on Kherson

According to the representatives of the Kherson OVA, as a result of the drone attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson, six people have already been injured in the city.

In particular, a 55-year-old woman was attacked by the Russian occupiers' BplA in the city center.

It is noted that she independently sought help from doctors. The victim received multiple injuries to her leg. She was assisted and prescribed outpatient treatment.

People who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack, - notes the head of Kherson OVA.

Prokudin urged the residents of Kherson, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as residents of the Dnipro district not to leave their homes.

Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger, - urges the head of OVA.

What the State Emergency Service says about the consequences of the Russian army's attacks on Kherson

According to rescuers, a drone of Russian war criminals dropped explosions in one of the districts of Kherson.