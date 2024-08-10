According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, on August 10, the criminal army of the Russian Federation massively attacked Kherson with drones.
Points of attention
- Recent drone attacks by the Russian army in Kherson have caused injuries to six residents and significant property damage.
- The State Emergency Service has reported on the consequences of the attacks, including injuries to people and damage to property.
- Residents of Kherson are urged to prioritize personal safety and avoid going outside unnecessarily to prevent further danger from the ongoing drone attacks.
- Specific areas like the city center and public transport stops have been notably targeted by the Russian army's drone attacks, leading to civilian casualties.
- The situation remains critical in Kherson as authorities continue to monitor and respond to the threats posed by the ongoing drone attacks.
What is known about the large-scale drone attacks of the Russian army on Kherson
According to the representatives of the Kherson OVA, as a result of the drone attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson, six people have already been injured in the city.
In particular, a 55-year-old woman was attacked by the Russian occupiers' BplA in the city center.
It is noted that she independently sought help from doctors. The victim received multiple injuries to her leg. She was assisted and prescribed outpatient treatment.
People who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack, - notes the head of Kherson OVA.
Prokudin urged the residents of Kherson, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as residents of the Dnipro district not to leave their homes.
Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger, - urges the head of OVA.
What the State Emergency Service says about the consequences of the Russian army's attacks on Kherson
According to rescuers, a drone of Russian war criminals dropped explosions in one of the districts of Kherson.
