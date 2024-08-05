The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Kherson region — there were dead and wounded
Ukraine
The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Kherson region — there were dead and wounded

Kherson OVA
the Kherson region
On the evening of August 5, Russian troops shelled the village of Tomina Balka in the Kherson region: they killed a woman and wounded two men.

  • Russian troops launched a deadly attack on the village of Tomina Balka in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two men.
  • The ongoing conflict in the Kherson region has led to casualties, including children and adults, highlighting the devastating impact of the Russian military actions.
  • The recent shelling incidents in the Kherson region have caused severe injuries, with victims being hospitalized for medical assistance.
  • Authorities report that the attacks on villages like Tomina Balka and Komishany have left civilians, including children, in critical conditions, requiring immediate medical attention.
  • The escalating violence in the Kherson region underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis and protect innocent lives.

The Russian army killed a woman in Tomina Balka

On the evening of August 5, the Russian army shelled Tomina Balka in the Kherson region, as a result of which one civilian woman died, two more men were wounded

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration.

The Russian military shelled Tomina Balka of the Belozersk community. Two men, 57 and 68 years old, who were in the garden at the time of the impact, were injured.

One victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to his arms, legs and torso. The other was wounded in the face, abdomen and lower back.

The injured were hospitalized for medical assistance.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the OVA, informed that during the shelling, one of the shells hit the house. A 60-year-old woman died from severe injuries.

Russia once again attacked the Kherson region

On July 28, the Russian army from the left bank launched a massive attack on the suburbs of Kherson. As a result of the attack, two children and four adults were injured.

As Roman Mrochko, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported, the invaders shelled the settlement around seven o'clock in the morning.

The attack was carried out by Russian troops from the temporarily occupied part on the left bank of the Kherson region.

At first it was known about three infected adults born in 2007, 1991 and 1949. All of them had a previous explosive injury and contusion.

Later, the authorities reported that two children aged 10 and 15 were also injured. They were taken to the hospital. The older boy is in serious condition. Doctors assess the girl's condition as moderate.

The OVA specified that the village of Komishany was under attack from the enemy. A family was injured, including two children.

Also in the morning in the village of Priozerne, a 65-year-old woman received an explosive injury and contusion.

