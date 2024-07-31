Russian drones attacked two minibuses and a civilian car in Kherson
Roman Mrochko
Kherson
On July 31, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the center of Kherson. The Russian Air Force also hit two minibuses.

  • Recent drone attacks by Russian forces targeted a civilian car and two minibuses in Kherson, causing damage but fortunately no injuries were reported.
  • The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine quickly responded to the fire caused by the drone attack on the car in the center of Kherson.
  • Despite the attacks, rescuers were able to extinguish the fire and no casualties were recorded at the scene.
  • In addition to the civilian car, two minibuses belonging to private carriers were also damaged in the Russian drone attack.
  • The head of the Kherson MBA confirmed the drone attacks on public transport in Kherson, revealing the details of the damaged buses and the absence of injured passengers.

Russian drone attack in Kherson: what is known

This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone directly on a civilian car in the center of Kherson.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

As noted, the car caught fire when the ammunition hit.

Fire due to drone attack in Kherson

Rescuers quickly arrived on call and extinguished the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injured people at the scene.

Russian terrorists also attacked two minibuses in Kherson with drones. Two buses of private carriers were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

Around 1:00 p.m., an enemy drone attacked public transport in Kherson.

Roman Mrochko

Roman Mrochko

Head of the Kherson MBA

It is noted that two buses of private carriers operating on routes 8 and 48 were damaged. There was no information about the injured.

