The Russian Federation massively attacked the suburbs of Kherson. Two children were injured

On July 28, the Russian army from the left bank launched a massive attack on the suburbs of Kherson. As a result of the attack, two children and four adults were injured.

Russia once again attacked the Kherson region

As Roman Mrochko, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported, the invaders shelled the settlement around seven o'clock in the morning.

The attack was carried out by Russian troops from the temporarily occupied part on the left bank of the Kherson region.

At first it was known about three infected adults born in 2007, 1991 and 1949. All of them had a previous explosive injury and contusion.

Later, the authorities reported that two children aged 10 and 15 were also injured. They were taken to the hospital. The older boy is in serious condition. Doctors assess the girl's condition as moderate.

The OVA specified that the village of Komishany was under attack from the enemy. A family was injured, including two children.

The daughter has an explosive injury and concussion. The son was also diagnosed with an abdominal injury and a leg injury. All victims were admitted to the hospital for medical assistance. Share

Also in the morning in the village of Priozerne, a 65-year-old woman received an explosive injury and contusion.

In the Kherson region, two men blew themselves up with a mine

On July 27, a 57-year-old man was killed and a 53-year-old man was seriously injured in the village of Muzikyvka, Kherson region, as a result of the detonation of an unknown object.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.

In Muzykivka, two men were blown up by the explosion of an unknown object. One of them died.

Prokudin noted that a 57-year-old local resident died. Also, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple injuries, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.