The Russian army attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones — there are wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones — there are wounded

Roman Mrochko
drone
On August 3, five people were injured in Kherson, Kindiyka and Antonivka as a result of attacks by Russian drones with explosives.

Points of attention

  • Five people were injured in Kherson, Kindiyka, and Antonivka due to attacks by Russian drones with explosives.
  • The attacks targeted civilian objects and resulted in mine-explosive injuries and wounds among the victims.
  • Russian drones attacked Kherson directly, causing injuries and material damage in the area.
  • Victims included men and women with various injuries, with some requiring medical treatment for mine-explosive injuries and wounds.
  • The incidents highlight the ongoing conflict and tensions in the region, with drones being used as tools of warfare.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones

In the Kherson community, the number of victims from the attack of enemy drones has increased to five — a 37-year-old man was injured in Kindiyka.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, announced this.

A man born in 1986 turned to medics with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound in his leg. He came under fire in Kindiytsi.

According to him, "the wounded man's condition is light", he will be treated on an outpatient basis in the future.

Earlier it became known that a man born in 1984 was brought to the hospital. He was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone in the Dnipro district of the city.

The man previously had a landmine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining him.

Two women were also injured in the village of Antonivka in the morning. The 50-year-old victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and a contusion, and the 74-year-old woman was wounded in the thigh.

Russian drone attack in Kherson on July 31: what is known

This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone directly on a civilian car in the center of Kherson.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

As noted, the car caught fire when the ammunition hit.

Rescuers quickly arrived on call and extinguished the fire. According to preliminary data, there were no injured people at the scene.

Ukraine
