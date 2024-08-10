A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the suburbs of Kherson — a family was injured
A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the suburbs of Kherson — a family was injured

Roman Mrochko
a car
In the evening of August 10, a family was hit by a Russian drone in the village of Kindiyka near Kherson, and a 15-year-old boy was among the victims.

Points of attention

  • Recently, a family in the suburbs of Kherson was injured in a Russian drone attack, with a 15-year-old boy among the victims.
  • The Russian military is deliberately targeting civilian areas with drones, causing blast injuries and brain damage among residents.
  • The attack in Kindiyka is just one example of the ongoing assaults on civilians in Kherson and its surrounding villages by Russian forces.
  • Local authorities are urging residents to stay indoors to avoid danger, as the situation remains critical with multiple casualties reported.
  • This disturbing incident highlights the escalating conflict in the region and the devastating impact on innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

The Russians attacked a car in Kindyika with a drone

A family was hit by a Russian drone in Kindiyka... Around five o'clock in the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car carrying three people. A 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and their 15-year-old son received explosive and brain injuries.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, reports this.

It is noted that all the victims were taken to the hospital by the "ambulance" team, and they are now under the supervision of doctors.

On August 10, the Russian army massively attacked Kherson with drones

The Russians are dropping ammunition from drones on civilians in Kherson and in the villages of the suburbs, since this morning six have been injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.

Today, in addition to the smoky air in Kherson, we are observing the activity of enemy drones. Since the very morning, the Russian military has been massively attacking civilians in the coastal areas with drones. At this hour, we already have 6 victims.

Oleksandr Prokudin

Oleksandr Prokudin

Head of Kherson OVA

According to Prokudin, people who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack.

I call on the residents of the suburbs, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as the residents of the Dnipro district to stay at home today if possible. Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger.

A 55-year-old woman was also hit by an enemy drone on August 10.

A 55-year-old Kherson woman was hit by an enemy drone in the city center. She independently turned to the hospital for help.

It is noted that the victim received multiple injuries to the lower leg. She was assisted and prescribed outpatient treatment.

