A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the suburbs of Kherson — a family was injured

The Russians attacked a car in Kindyika with a drone

A family was hit by a Russian drone in Kindiyka... Around five o'clock in the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car carrying three people. A 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and their 15-year-old son received explosive and brain injuries.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, reports this.

It is noted that all the victims were taken to the hospital by the "ambulance" team, and they are now under the supervision of doctors.

On August 10, the Russian army massively attacked Kherson with drones

The Russians are dropping ammunition from drones on civilians in Kherson and in the villages of the suburbs, since this morning six have been injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.

Today, in addition to the smoky air in Kherson, we are observing the activity of enemy drones. Since the very morning, the Russian military has been massively attacking civilians in the coastal areas with drones. At this hour, we already have 6 victims. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

According to Prokudin, people who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack.

I call on the residents of the suburbs, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as the residents of the Dnipro district to stay at home today if possible. Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger.

A 55-year-old woman was also hit by an enemy drone on August 10.

A 55-year-old Kherson woman was hit by an enemy drone in the city center. She independently turned to the hospital for help. Share

It is noted that the victim received multiple injuries to the lower leg. She was assisted and prescribed outpatient treatment.