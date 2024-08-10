A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the suburbs of Kherson — a family was injured

In the evening of August 10, a family was hit by a Russian drone in the village of Kindiyka near Kherson, and a 15-year-old boy was among the victims.
The Russians attacked a car in Kindyika with a drone
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, reports this.
It is noted that all the victims were taken to the hospital by the "ambulance" team, and they are now under the supervision of doctors.
On August 10, the Russian army massively attacked Kherson with drones
The Russians are dropping ammunition from drones on civilians in Kherson and in the villages of the suburbs, since this morning six have been injured.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.
According to Prokudin, people who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack.
I call on the residents of the suburbs, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as the residents of the Dnipro district to stay at home today if possible. Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger.
A 55-year-old woman was also hit by an enemy drone on August 10.
It is noted that the victim received multiple injuries to the lower leg. She was assisted and prescribed outpatient treatment.
