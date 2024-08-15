The Russian army killed two volunteers during the shelling of Kherson

On August 14, Russian occupiers attacked volunteers Vladyslav Zavtur and Andriy Studinsky from a drone while they were pouring free water to local residents.
- Russian occupiers killed two volunteers in Kherson with open fire.
- The investigation started a pre-trial investigation in connection with violation of laws and intentional murder
- The hostile strike by the Russian military resulted in civilian casualties and serious injuries to others.
- Such attacks on humanitarian volunteers are gross violations of international norms and will lead to appropriate measures at the international level.
The Russian army killed volunteers in Kherson
As noted, on August 14, volunteers poured free water for Kherson residents. At that moment, the Russians attacked people from a drone.
The driver Andrii Studinsky died on the spot. Vladyslav Zavtur died in the hospital a few hours later.
It is known that these men carried free bread and drinking water from Mykolaiv to Kherson for a long time. They also started a program to provide liquefied gas to the residents of the Antoniv Starostyn district.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson
According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.
A local man died as a result of an enemy attack. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.
Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.
The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
