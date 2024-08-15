The Russian army killed two volunteers during the shelling of Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army killed two volunteers during the shelling of Kherson

Roman Mrochko
The Russian army killed two volunteers during the shelling of Kherson
Читати українською

On August 14, Russian occupiers attacked volunteers Vladyslav Zavtur and Andriy Studinsky from a drone while they were pouring free water to local residents.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers killed two volunteers in Kherson with open fire.
  • The investigation started a pre-trial investigation in connection with violation of laws and intentional murder
  • The hostile strike by the Russian military resulted in civilian casualties and serious injuries to others.
  • Such attacks on humanitarian volunteers are gross violations of international norms and will lead to appropriate measures at the international level.

The Russian army killed volunteers in Kherson

The Kherson community was immediately impoverished by two friends. Vladyslav Zavtur, one of the men injured yesterday in the Dnipro district, died in the hospital at night. He was 61 years old, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

As noted, on August 14, volunteers poured free water for Kherson residents. At that moment, the Russians attacked people from a drone.

The driver Andrii Studinsky died on the spot. Vladyslav Zavtur died in the hospital a few hours later.

It is known that these men carried free bread and drinking water from Mykolaiv to Kherson for a long time. They also started a program to provide liquefied gas to the residents of the Antoniv Starostyn district.

The enemy is doing everything so that the humanitarian situation in our community only worsens and they refuse to help us because of the constant danger. But the Russians once again miscalculated. We thank everyone who, risking their own lives, continues to support the indomitable people of Kherson, — added Roman Mrochko.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson

According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.

A local man died as a result of an enemy attack. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.

Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the suburbs of Kherson — a family was injured
Roman Mrochko
a car
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Kherson and the region
Kherson OVA
Kherson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?