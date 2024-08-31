Ukrainian government officials held a meeting on national security issues in the USA. What was discussed

On August 31, the Ukrainian delegation met with national security advisers of the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France. They discussed aid to Ukraine and security guarantees.

On the Ukrainian side, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Mykola Tochytskyi and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Head of State Daria Zarivna also took part.

The US delegation was led by Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to the US President, Timothy Barrow, the national security advisor of Great Britain, Jens Plötner, the chancellor's foreign policy and security policy advisor, and Emmanuel Bonn, the foreign policy advisor to the President of France. Share

The parties discussed efforts to further strengthen Ukrainian air defense and power system protection.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that it is critical for Ukraine to obtain the necessary weapons and equipment as soon as possible.

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the meeting, it was also about expanding opportunities for joint production of weapons and investment by allies in the defense-industrial complex of our country.

They also discussed in detail the preparation and the procedure for further implementation of the Ukrainian Treaty, which was adopted by Ukraine's partners during the 75th NATO summit in Washington.

In addition, the parties agreed on an action plan for the implementation of already signed security documents. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula.

On August 30, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov met with his American colleague Lloyd Austin. They discussed the supply of arms to Ukraine.

According to Umerov, he told Lloyd about the situation on the battlefield, as well as about our future goals for Ukraine. Ukrainian generals spoke about the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weapons, equipment and training of our military.

They discussed the situation with continuous Russian shelling of civilian objects and critical infrastructure. In the last four days alone, Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with more than 400 different missiles and drones. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He noted that air defense remains a priority for Ukraine. In particular, air defense installations and missiles for them are needed to protect critical infrastructure, cities and people.