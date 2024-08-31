Ukrainian government officials held a meeting on national security issues in the USA. What was discussed

On August 31, the Ukrainian delegation met with national security advisers of the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France. They discussed aid to Ukraine and security guarantees.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian government officials met with national security advisers from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, and France to discuss aid, security guarantees, and plans for strengthening Ukrainian air defense.
- The meeting emphasized the importance of obtaining necessary weapons and equipment to ensure effective defense of Ukraine, along with plans for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.
- Discussions included efforts to expand opportunities for joint production of weapons, investment in the defense-industrial complex, implementation of the Ukrainian Treaty, and action plans for security documents.
- Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov highlighted the critical need for air defense installations and missiles to protect critical infrastructure, cities, and people in Ukraine.
- The ongoing discussions and agreements aim to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensure the effective protection of the country amidst continuous Russian aggression.
Ukrainian government officials met with national security advisors of partner countries
On the Ukrainian side, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Mykola Tochytskyi and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Head of State Daria Zarivna also took part.
The parties discussed efforts to further strengthen Ukrainian air defense and power system protection.
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that it is critical for Ukraine to obtain the necessary weapons and equipment as soon as possible.
Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
During the meeting, it was also about expanding opportunities for joint production of weapons and investment by allies in the defense-industrial complex of our country.
They also discussed in detail the preparation and the procedure for further implementation of the Ukrainian Treaty, which was adopted by Ukraine's partners during the 75th NATO summit in Washington.
In addition, the parties agreed on an action plan for the implementation of already signed security documents. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula.
Umerov met with Austin in the USA
On August 30, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov met with his American colleague Lloyd Austin. They discussed the supply of arms to Ukraine.
According to Umerov, he told Lloyd about the situation on the battlefield, as well as about our future goals for Ukraine. Ukrainian generals spoke about the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weapons, equipment and training of our military.
He noted that air defense remains a priority for Ukraine. In particular, air defense installations and missiles for them are needed to protect critical infrastructure, cities and people.
Another focus of the meeting is the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. Over the past two years, we have launched hundreds of new businesses capable of rapidly producing high-quality weapons. Cooperation with our partners is critically important for expanding this production and ensuring an even more effective defense of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-