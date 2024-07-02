Ukraine, US defence ministers to hold meeting in Pentagon

Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin, the chiefs of the defence ministries of Ukraine and the US, will meet at the Pentagon on July 2.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, reported about this meeting during a press briefing on Monday.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov will visit the Pentagon tomorrow to meet with Minister Austin. This visit emphasises the constant commitment of the United States to support the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, said US Department of Defence speaker.

She said the parties would discuss bilateral defence cooperation, regional security issues, and ways to strengthen the defence partnership between the USA and Ukraine.

A group of Democrats in the US House of Representatives is calling on the Pentagon to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

As noted, lawmakers led by MP Adam Schiff support Ukraine's request to train 10 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots this year and in a new letter ask Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant this request.

The request comes at a critical moment in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, when the deployment of F-16s could significantly affect the outcome of the war, the letter from 15 lawmakers, obtained by Politico, said.

By the end of the year, Ukraine will have more F-16s than qualified pilots to fly them, a situation that threatens to undermine the strategic advantage these aircraft can provide Ukraine, they added.

Last year, President Joe Biden approved the transfer of aircraft from Norway, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine, but pilot training has faced logistical problems.

US lawmakers say NATO allies have extensive training programs and could accommodate Ukraine's request for additional training. But they want the Pentagon to lead the process, writing that it "may provide the most expedient way" to expand the program.