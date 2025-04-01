According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he is expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit him at celebrations marking May 9 in Moscow.
Points of attention
- They will commemorate the victories over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan, highlighting the historical importance of the occasion.
- The meeting between Putin and Xi is expected to cover various international forums, including the UN, SCO, and BRICS, reflecting the strong partnership between the two countries.
Xi will be Putin's chief guest on May 9
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin announced his invitation during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Putin asked the Chinese diplomat to convey “friendly greetings” to the Chinese leader, whom he calls his “good friend.”
According to the dictator, Xi will be expected in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Against this background, Putin began to assure that he would prepare a "good and rich" program.
The Russian dictator noted that he intends to discuss in detail with Xi the state of bilateral relations and interaction in international forums, including the UN, SCO, and BRICS.
