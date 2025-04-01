Not Trump. Putin chose the "chief guest" for May 9
Not Trump. Putin chose the "chief guest" for May 9

Xi will be Putin's chief guest on May 9
Source:  online.ua

According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he is expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit him at celebrations marking May 9 in Moscow.

  • They will commemorate the victories over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan, highlighting the historical importance of the occasion.
  • The meeting between Putin and Xi is expected to cover various international forums, including the UN, SCO, and BRICS, reflecting the strong partnership between the two countries.

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin announced his invitation during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Putin asked the Chinese diplomat to convey “friendly greetings” to the Chinese leader, whom he calls his “good friend.”

According to the dictator, Xi will be expected in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Together we will celebrate this anniversary of both the victory over Nazi Germany and the victory over militaristic Japan.

Against this background, Putin began to assure that he would prepare a "good and rich" program.

"I hope that this will not only be related to participation in ceremonial events, but it will also be a separate visit by the Chinese President. He will be our main guest," added the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

The Russian dictator noted that he intends to discuss in detail with Xi the state of bilateral relations and interaction in international forums, including the UN, SCO, and BRICS.

