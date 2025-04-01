According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he is expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit him at celebrations marking May 9 in Moscow.

Xi will be Putin's chief guest on May 9

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin announced his invitation during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Putin asked the Chinese diplomat to convey “friendly greetings” to the Chinese leader, whom he calls his “good friend.”

According to the dictator, Xi will be expected in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Together we will celebrate this anniversary of both the victory over Nazi Germany and the victory over militaristic Japan. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Against this background, Putin began to assure that he would prepare a "good and rich" program.

"I hope that this will not only be related to participation in ceremonial events, but it will also be a separate visit by the Chinese President. He will be our main guest," added the illegitimate head of the Kremlin. Share

The Russian dictator noted that he intends to discuss in detail with Xi the state of bilateral relations and interaction in international forums, including the UN, SCO, and BRICS.