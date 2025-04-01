What to expect from Putin next — 3 scenarios revealed in Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris has called on the international community to do everything possible to deter Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in order to avoid war with Russia or a potential takeover of the Baltic states.

Lithuania calls for repelling Russia before it's too late

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister issued a loud warning during his official visit to Kyiv and meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

According to Budris, currently only three scenarios can be expected from Putin: war, occupation, or threat.

According to the diplomat, the intelligence community in NATO countries has long come to a common conclusion: it is Russia that poses a long-term direct military threat to the Alliance.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also noted that the world simply has no right to ignore Russian plans and capabilities, which will be deployed very close to NATO.

They have been investing in this for decades and are clearly preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO, the minister warned.

Budris draws attention to the fact that the threat from Russia is real and long-term, so it is important to do everything possible to prevent a new war in Europe.