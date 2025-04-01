What to expect from Putin next — 3 scenarios revealed in Lithuania
What to expect from Putin next — 3 scenarios revealed in Lithuania

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lithuania calls for repelling Russia before it's too late
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris has called on the international community to do everything possible to deter Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in order to avoid war with Russia or a potential takeover of the Baltic states.

Points of attention

  • Russia's persistent investments and preparations for a confrontation with NATO pose a real and long-term threat, emphasizing the necessity to prevent a new war in Europe.
  • Budris stresses the importance of being in a position to deter Russian aggression to avoid potential occupation or conflict, as the world cannot afford to disregard Russian plans and capabilities.

Lithuania calls for repelling Russia before it's too late

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister issued a loud warning during his official visit to Kyiv and meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

According to Budris, currently only three scenarios can be expected from Putin: war, occupation, or threat.

According to the diplomat, the intelligence community in NATO countries has long come to a common conclusion: it is Russia that poses a long-term direct military threat to the Alliance.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also noted that the world simply has no right to ignore Russian plans and capabilities, which will be deployed very close to NATO.

They have been investing in this for decades and are clearly preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO, the minister warned.

Budris draws attention to the fact that the threat from Russia is real and long-term, so it is important to do everything possible to prevent a new war in Europe.

We have three options with the Russian Federation: either war with Russia, or a threat from Russia, or occupation. In order to avoid the latter, you need to be in a position where you can deter. Otherwise, you will be in a position of war.

Kęstutis Budris

Kęstutis Budris

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

