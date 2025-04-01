The aggressor country of Russia is mourning another "loss" - a well-known propagandist from the orbit of pro-Russian politician and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk - Kirill Molchanov - was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The incident sheds light on the ongoing tensions and consequences faced by individuals involved in propaganda and disinformation campaigns.
- The arrest of Molchanov serves as a reminder of the risks and repercussions faced by those who engage in betraying their own country's interests.
Medvedchuk's henchman didn't realize he was being hunted
Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazansky drew attention to the uproar that began in Russia due to the arrest and deportation of Molchanov.
At first he thought it was an April Fool's joke, but then he found a lot of confirmation.
As it turned out, Molchanov received a letter from Germany, where he was invited, allegedly to receive some kind of grant.
The most interesting thing is that the propagandist had no doubts about this at all — greed overcame common sense, and he went to Germany for the money.