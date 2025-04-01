Traitor propagandist Molchanov lured to Poland and deported to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Traitor propagandist Molchanov lured to Poland and deported to Ukraine

Medvedchuk's henchman didn't realize he was being hunted
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The aggressor country of Russia is mourning another "loss" - a well-known propagandist from the orbit of pro-Russian politician and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk - Kirill Molchanov - was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The incident sheds light on the ongoing tensions and consequences faced by individuals involved in propaganda and disinformation campaigns.
  • The arrest of Molchanov serves as a reminder of the risks and repercussions faced by those who engage in betraying their own country's interests.

Medvedchuk's henchman didn't realize he was being hunted

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazansky drew attention to the uproar that began in Russia due to the arrest and deportation of Molchanov.

At first he thought it was an April Fool's joke, but then he found a lot of confirmation.

Medvedchuk's mentally retarded pocket propagandist Kyrylo Molchanov, who fled to the Russian Federation in 2022 and supported the war against his country, decided to travel to Poland, where he was arrested and deported to Ukraine.

Denis Kazansky

Denis Kazansky

Ukrainian journalist and blogger

As it turned out, Molchanov received a letter from Germany, where he was invited, allegedly to receive some kind of grant.

Photo: screenshot

The most interesting thing is that the propagandist had no doubts about this at all — greed overcame common sense, and he went to Germany for the money.

And also through Poland. The result turned out to be a bit predictable. That's all you need to know about the mental abilities of Medvedchuk's team, — notes Denys Kazansky with irony.

Photo: screenshot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?