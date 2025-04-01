The aggressor country of Russia is mourning another "loss" - a well-known propagandist from the orbit of pro-Russian politician and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk - Kirill Molchanov - was arrested in Poland and deported to Ukraine.

Medvedchuk's henchman didn't realize he was being hunted

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazansky drew attention to the uproar that began in Russia due to the arrest and deportation of Molchanov.

At first he thought it was an April Fool's joke, but then he found a lot of confirmation.

Medvedchuk's mentally retarded pocket propagandist Kyrylo Molchanov, who fled to the Russian Federation in 2022 and supported the war against his country, decided to travel to Poland, where he was arrested and deported to Ukraine. Denis Kazansky Ukrainian journalist and blogger

As it turned out, Molchanov received a letter from Germany, where he was invited, allegedly to receive some kind of grant.

The most interesting thing is that the propagandist had no doubts about this at all — greed overcame common sense, and he went to Germany for the money.

And also through Poland. The result turned out to be a bit predictable. That's all you need to know about the mental abilities of Medvedchuk's team, — notes Denys Kazansky with irony. Share